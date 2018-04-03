15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Chicago Mayor outlines strong business relationship with Galway

By GBFM News
April 3, 2018

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chicago mayor says business links between the US city and Galway are strong.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is in the city today for a series of official engagements.

The former White House Chief of Staff in the Obama administration is leading a major trade delegation to Galway.

This afternoon, the mayor received an honorary doctorate of laws at NUI Galway.

He’s travelling to Salthill around now to visit the Circle of Life garden to mark Organ Donation Awareness Week.

At 4pm, Mayor Emanuel will be honoured at a civic reception at the Galmont Hotel.

Speaking to NewsBreak reporter Lyndsay Considine, Mayor Emanuel said the business relationship between Chicago and Galway is strong.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht FA Fixtures
Gardai hunt two suspects following aggravated burglary in the city
April 3, 2018
Hope for Galway farmers as Agriculture Minister announces review of fodder supply
April 3, 2018
Gardaí investigating Easter Sunday break-in at church in Clifden
April 3, 2018
Launch events for Galway pro-choice and adoption promotion campaigns

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 3, 2018
Lá Náisiúnta Blitz na gClub Gaeltachta is a big hit as 20 clubs and schools sample Croke Park experience
April 3, 2018
Connacht FA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK