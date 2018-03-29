Chicago Mayor to be conferred with honorary doctorate from NUI Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Chicago is to be conferred with an honorary doctorate from NUI Galway.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is to lead a major trade delegation to Galway next week.

The former White House Chief of Staff in the Obama administration became Mayor of Chicago – a sister city of Galway’s – in 2011.

His delegation will consist of over 30 business leaders and dignitaries from the US city.

The mayor will receive an honorary doctorate of laws at NUI Galway next Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Emanuel will then be honoured at a civic reception at the Galmont Hotel in the city at 4pm on Tuesday.