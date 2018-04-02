15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Chicago Mayor to be conferred with honorary doctorate from NUI Galway tomorrow

By GBFM News
April 2, 2018

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom

The Mayor of Chicago is to be conferred with an honorary doctorate from NUI Galway.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is to lead a major trade delegation to Galway this week.

The former White House Chief of Staff in the Obama administration became mayor of Chicago – a sister city of Galway’s – in 2011.

His delegation will consist of over 30 business leaders and dignitaries from the US city.

The mayor will receive an honorary doctorate of laws at NUI Galway tomorrow afternoon.

Mayor Emanuel will then be honoured at a civic reception at the Galmont Hotel in the city at 4pm tomorrow

Galway Bay FM News Desk
