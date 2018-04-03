Chicago Mayor begins official visit to Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Chicago mayor has arrived in the city for a series of official engagements.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a former White House Chief of Staff in the Obama administration, is leading a major trade delegation to Galway this week.

The mayor will receive an honorary doctorate of laws at NUI Galway in the next half hour.

He’ll then travel to Salthill where he’ll visit the Circle of Life garden to mark Organ Donation Awareness Week.

At 4pm, Mayor Emanuel will be honoured at a civic reception at the Galmont Hotel.