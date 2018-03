George McDonagh looks ahead to the opening day of the Cheltenham Racing Festival…

Day 1 Selections:

1.30 Paloma Blue, Somerville Boy (Both Each-Way)

2.10 Petit Mouchoir

2.50 Vintage Clouds, Ramses De Teille (Both Each-Way)

3.30. Wicklow Brave (Each Way)

4.10. Jers Girl (Each-Way)

4.50. No Comment, Keeper Hill (Both Each-Way)

5.20 Any Second Now (NAP) (Each-Way)