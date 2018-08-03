Changes announced for Clonfert diocese

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of appointments have been announced for the Clonfert diocese.

The changes will take effect on Friday, the 24th of this month.

Bishop John Kirby has announced the following appointments in the Clonfert diocese, with the changes set to take place towards the end of this month.

Fr. Charles Nyameh, of Jalimgo Diocese in Nigeria, is to become C.C Loughrea.

Fr. John Garvey, P.P Ballinasloe, is going on sabbatical leave for one year.

While Chaplain at Portiuncula Hospital, Fr. Bernard Costello, has been appointed Ballinasloe Administrator for the year.

Meanwhile, Father Joe Long, C.C. Kilrickle, will return to St. Patrick’s Missionary Society.

He’ll be replaced by Fr. John Hickey, C.C. Abbey, who’s now been appointed C.C. Kilrickle.