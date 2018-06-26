Change Of Date For Galway Summer Rally

Due to the Papal visit to Ireland, the Galway Summer Rally has been moved to Sunday the 19th of August. Rally HQ will remain the same, the Clayton Hotel in Galway City with a trailer park, scrutineering and Parc Ferme close to the hotel. The rally route around Tuam will remain unchanged covering 120km of stages and will also form round 5 of both the West Coast Rally Championship and Border Rally Championship.

A Statement From Galway Motor Club Reads….

Much like the GAA changing the date of the All Ireland Final due to the Popes visit, the Galway Motorclub have been left in a quandary of

what to do. Our event, the Galway Summer Rally is planned to run around the town of Tuam 30km away from Knock Shrine where the Pope will

visit on the 26th of August. This once in a 39-year occurrence has meant that our rally is not feasible to run on its original date. Not only

is all accommodation in the surrounding area now fully booked at inflated rates, but our rally route would be utilising parts of the N17 for

road sections, this is the main thoroughfare to the Knock Shrine.

So, the good news. The Galway Summer Rally is still taking place but now on the 19th of August. Rally HQ will remain the same, the Clayton

Hotel in Galway City with a convenient trailer park, scrutineering and parc ferme close to the hotel. Clerk of the Course Aiden Connolly, who

has had to cancel his holidays to facilitate the date change says “It is unfortunate we have had so much upheaval before our event even

begins! I have to thank Motorsport Ireland and surrounding motor clubs for their input and help during this time.” “Our rally route will

remain unchanged covering 120km of stages and 170km of road mileage and we hope to see a capacity entry for the rally on the 19th of August!”

The event will take on some classic Galway International stages and is sure to provide a good challenge for all the crews. It will also form

round 5 of both the West Coast Rally Championship and Border Rally Championship. Club President Bobby Clinton comments “It has been a

difficult year for the Galway Motorclub with the loss of our International Rally but we did everything we could to make sure that our Summer

Rally took place. The club has really banded together following the date change to give Aiden every assistance and we are confident he will

run a superb event!”

We would like to remind competitors that have already booked accommodation that the event will now take place on Sunday the 19th of August

with reconnaissance the day before on Saturday the 18th. For more updates, follow the Galway Motorclub on Facebook & Twitter or contact event

secretary Niamh Bent on [email protected]