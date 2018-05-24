Change of date for AIG Cups & Shields & Irish Mixed Foursomes

The pinnacle of club golf in Ireland, the AIG Cups and Shields All-Ireland finals will now take place from Thursday 4th October to Sunday 7th October.

Mark Wehrly, Championships Manager with the GUI said: “Since the announcement of the Feile Classical towards the end of April, we have had discussions with Thurles Golf Club, local stakeholders, our sponsor AIG and colleagues in the media on the impact of the festival on our schedule for the Cups and Shields Finals.

“Of primary concern is the complete lack of available accommodation at Thurles and in the wider hinterland were we to proceed with the Cups and Shields on our preferred dates, although ancillary concerns relating to traffic management, access to the course and facilities and pressure on other local services and amenities was also borne in mind.

“Having discussed the issue with everyone concerned, the only option available to us was to reschedule the event at the earliest viable date and avoid clashing with other significant golf events around that time at home and abroad.

As a result of the change it is necessary to alter the dates for the finals of the Irish Mixed Foursomes at Milltown Golf Club. These will now proceed on Tuesday 2nd and Wednesday 3rd October.

Wehrly added: “We appreciate and value the support and co-operation we have received from Thurles and Milltown Golf Clubs in relation to this.”