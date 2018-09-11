15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Chairperson of Galway 2020 issues assurances about funding

By GBFM News
September 11, 2018

Time posted: 11:33 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chairperson of Galway 2020 says she understands the public’s frustration at a lack of information about progress surrounding the group’s plans.

Aideen McGinley is responding to criticism from former Mayor of Galway, Padraig Conneely, who is calling for openness and transparency following the latest departure from the Galway 2020 organisational team.

Hannah Kiely has stepped down as Chief Executive of Galway 2020, after months of turmoil at the organisation.

Councillor Padraig Conneely has been critical of the group in recent months, amid concerns about funding and progress with the plan.

The organisation announced Hannah Kiely’s departure amid a raft of personnel changes, and the role of Chief Executive appears to have been dispensed with.

Mark O’Donnell is joining as Chief Operations Officer and Pearse Doherty as Head of Production.

However the vital role of Creative Director still hasn’t been filled following the departure of Chris Baldwin earlier this year.

Galway 2020 has announced the first phase of funding of €12.7 million for 27 projects across the city and county.

