Ceremony to mark transfer of command at Renmore Barracks

September 16, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special ceremony will take place at Renmore Barracks tomorrow to transfer the command of the 1st Infantry Batallion (17/9).

Lieutenant-Colonel Frank Flannery, returning from Lebanon, is set to assume authority over an Chéad Cathlán Coisithe.

 

Lieutenant-Colonel Frank Flannery has just returned to Ireland having spent a year in Lebanon working alongside the Force Commander, Major General Michael Beary.

He’ll now take command of an Chéad Cathlán Coisithe based at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa in Renmore.

Lieutenant-Colonel Flannery will replace Lieutenant-Colonel Caimin Keogh, who’s set to lead the 113 UNIFIL Batallion to Lebanon in November.

A ceremonial event to mark the transfer of command will take place at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa in Renmore tomorrow morning at 10.30.

