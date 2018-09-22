Census Pilot Survey taking place in Galway this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special ‘mini-census’ is taking place in Galway this weekend.

Enumerators have been delivering forms to homes across Athenry, Claregalway, and Craughwell over the past number of weeks – and will continue to do so until tomorrow.

The Central Statistics Office is carrying out a pilot survey to assess new questions and practices for the next full census in 2021.

The voluntary initiative involves 15 thousand homes across seven counties – including Galway.

Completed forms will be collected throughout the day tomorrow.

Kathleen Goulding of the CSO says it’ll help assess if proposed new questions will work in the next full census.