Celebrity Chef Catherine Fulvio is coming to Turloughmore!!

On Saturday Nov 24th in the Turloughmore GAA Centre, Turloughmore Juvenile Hurling Club, in association with Flynns of Lackagh, present Catherine Fulvio’s Christmas Cooking Demonstration at 8pm. Catherine is known in Ireland and beyond for her many Cookery TV series, her food writing for national and international media and for her many cookbooks.

Free Cocktails and Canopé Reception from 7pm with everyone receiving a free Recipe Booklet. Full Bar and Raffle on the night with fabulous prizes to be won which include a family weekend away. Tickets are €20 and are available from Club Officers and Members or contact (087) 2051077. Proceeds to the Turloughmore GAA Club Astroturf Development fund. So don’t miss out on what promises to be an extremely enjoyable festive evening!