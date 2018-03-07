15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Celebrate Local and Irish Food for St. Patrick’s Day with McCambridge’s on Molly in the Morning!

By Sinead Kennedy
March 7, 2018

Time posted: 5:32 pm

Molly & Ollie have teamed up with McCambridges of Galway to celebrate Local and Irish Food for St. Patrick’s Day. They have a Food Hamper to give away Thursday and Friday,full of Irish Delights, to a member of your family living in the UK or Europe on time for St. Patrick’s Day.

McCambridge’s have been serving Galway since 1925 with Fine Wines and Food. They are the Hamper Specialists, and have the perfect Mother’s Day, Easter or any time of the year or any occasion.

McCambridge’s distribute their hampers to anywhere on the island of Ireland

Stay tuned from 6:30am and all will be revealed!

print
Competitions, Molly in the Morning
Alan Murphy Chats with Russell Brand
March 7, 2018
Williamstown 7 year old records version of ‘Slow Hands’ by Niall Horan
March 7, 2018
Sing it to me Baby!
March 5, 2018
Mother Dearest!