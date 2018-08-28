Cavan Crew win the Galway Summer Rally

The Monaghan & Sons Galway Summer Rally took place on Sunday 19th August. The event ran very successfully, with over 100 cars entered. The route consisted of nine closed road stages in north County Galway, with a base at the Airglooney Business Park in Tuam.

Leaders from the first stage were Jonathan Pringle from Cavan, co-driven by Paul Sheridan, in their Escort Mk2. Both Frank Wray from Tyrone and Padraig Egan from Clare were in the hunt initially in their Subaru WRC’c, but both had mechanical issues. It was Dundalk driver Brendan Cumiskey, co-driven by Ronan O Kane who then gave chase, finishing second in his Skoda Fabia R5. Sligo’s David Leonard, co driven by Niall Burns finished third of the 53 finishers in his Mitsubishi. The rally winners were also winners of the GRP4 Fabrication award for the “King of the Mark 2” on the event.

There was an intense battle for the best Galway Motor Club Crew, all vying for the coveted Conroy Cup. Initially Richard Whelan, who had his sister Sarah co-driving, had a very slender lead of just four tenths of a second, in their BMW 1M. It was Tom Flaherty from Circular Road, co-driven by Martin Flynn, who then took the lead in their Escort Mk2. However, Pat Kelly, from Ballybane, co -driven by his son Jonathan, were getting more on the pace as the event progressed, as they got more used to their hired Fiesta R5. In the end they emerged the winners of the Conroy Cup, and finished fifth in the overall classification for the event. Tom Flaherty finished second in the category and Sean Lyons from Loughrea, co driven by his niece Emel McNamara, third, in their Subaru.

The Historic Rally winner was Donagh Kelly from Donegal in an Opel Ascona 400, a very different car from the Focus WRC car he used to win the Galway International Rally. The Junior Rally winners were Conor Murphy, co-driven by Michael Hamilton, with their Honda Civic.

At the finish prize-giving at the Clayton Hotel, Clerk of the Course, Aiden Connolly, paid tribute to his team, and also the residents along the route for their help and cooperation with the necessary road closures which ensured the safe running of the event. It was then announced that the “Spirit of the Rally” award was being awarded to Patsy Finnerty of Headford, who as Chief Marshal had put together a team of 120 volunteer marshals for the event, despite the counter attraction of the All Ireland Hurling Final taking place the same day.

The event was rounded off by the Motor Club President, Bobby Clinton, thanking event sponsors Monaghan & Sons, Tuam Road, Galway, and associate sponsors, GRP4 Fabrications, Bluebird Care and DHKN, Chartered Accountants for their support.

The Galway Motor Club’s next big event is the Galway International Rally which will take place in February 2019.