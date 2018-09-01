Cathaoirleach of County Galway spearheads efforts to have social housing built in rural villages

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council is spearheading an effort to have more Council housing estates developed in rural villages.

Councillor Seán Ó Tuairisg is to seek the assistance of Connemara and Galway Councillors in a quest to have the matter discussed with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government in Dublin.

This effort by Seán Ó Tuairisg, Council Cathaoirleach, comes following a meeting in Galway last week when a deputation from the Cill Chiaráin and Carna area sought more social housing.

The deputation was told that this would not be happening and that Council estates were now focused on towns and larger centres of population.

They were also told that it was desirable that people would be in places where the services were available and where the use of cars would not be needed.

The deputation from Coiste Fostaíochta Iorras Aithneach and Forbairt Chonamara Láir protested strongly at what they claimed was another blow to rural communities.

Now Council Cathaoirleach, Seán Ó Tuairisg, wants fellow Councillors in Connemara and throughout Galway to back up an effort to have the matter discussed with the Department of Housing.

The Council Cathaoirleach says there is too much rigidity in the system and that social housing schemes are also needed in smaller villages.