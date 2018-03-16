15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Cathal Cregg Appointed Connacht GAA Provincial Games Development Manager

By Sport GBFM
March 16, 2018

Time posted: 1:20 pm

Connacht GAA is pleased to announce  the appointment of Cathal Cregg  as the new Connacht GAA Provincial Games Development Manager in succession to John Tobin.

Cathal has worked as Head Strength & Conditioning Officer with Connacht GAA for the past 5 years having previously qualified with a Sport Science Degree and a Research Masters in Exercise Physiology from Dublin City University and is currently finishing his PhD.

He is a member of the Western Gaels GAA club in Roscommon and has been part of the Roscommon Senior Inter-County football team since 2006. He has represented Connacht on many occasions since 2007 winning an Interprovincal title in 2014, played for Ireland in the 2014 International Rules Series in Australia, won two Sigerson cups with DCU and a freshers All-Ireland with NUIG.

print
Sport
GUI announce qualification system for Youth Olympic Games
March 16, 2018
GUI announce qualification system for Youth Olympic Games
March 16, 2018
Sarsfields In Search Of A First All-Ireland Senior Club Crown
March 16, 2018
Athenry Go For All-Ireland Intermediate Final Glory

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

March 16, 2018
Salthill man appeals conviction after ‘causing havoc’ at Cork hospital
March 16, 2018
Plan for housing development in Rahoon

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline