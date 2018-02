Get ready all ye lovers of each other and of course lovers of Furniture Sales.

This is our biggest Sale to date we are doing a 4 day Sale to clear all stock due to new ranges to come and we must clear the way with up to 70% off yes 70% off…Starting this Thursday 10-5.30 to Sunday 12-5.30

Example of Sale 3+1+1 in beautiful Grey fabric all reclining was €1799

Now for a unreal €899 starts this Thursday..