Carraroe East Area to experience disruption to their water supplies next week

By Damian Burke
May 25, 2018

Time posted: 10:37 am

Irish Water and G.C.C Water Services wish to inform customers in the Carraroe East Area that they may experience disruption to their water supplies during the course of next week, commencing on Monday 28thMay until Friday 1st June 2018, from 9am to 5pm daily.

This is to facilitate the repair of leaks on the existing water network – please see attached map showing the area  outlined in red.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by this essential work

