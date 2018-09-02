15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Carna native to stand down as acting Garda Commissioner at midnight

By GBFM News
September 2, 2018

Time posted: 5:22 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Acting Garda Commissioner, Connemara-native Dónall Ó Cualáin, will step down from the position at midnight.

Mr. Ó Cualáin assumed the position in September following the resignation of then Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’ Sullivan.

 

Since September, Carna-native Dónall Ó Cualáin has been acting Garda Commissioner as a lengthy campaign sought a replacement for outgoing Commissioner Nóirín O’ Sullivan.

Her resignation came as no great surprise to many and followed some twelve months of mounting pressure for her to step down from the position.

Acting commissioner Ó Cualáin, a fluent-Irish speaker, was previously a sergeant on the Aran Islands before becoming a Superintendent and subsequently Chief Superintendent of the Galway garda division.

In 2012, he was appointed as an assistant commissioner and two years later Nóirín Ó Sullivan appointed him as deputy commissioner.

Mr. Ó Cualáin had already been covering the commissioner role during the extended summer holiday period while Nóirín Ó Sullivan was on leave.

At the time, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said it would likely be a lengthy process to select her replacement – but said he was pleased Deputy Commissioner Ó Cualáin was stepping into the role.

However, at that time, Mr. Ó Cualáin announced that while he would remain in the interim position until a replacement was found, he would not be putting himself forward for the permanent job.

Now, Acting Commissioner Ó Cualáin will step down at one minute past midnight, to make way for new Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Mr. Harris will be attested at Kevin Street Divisional Headquarters in Dublin in a private ceremony to be held just after midnight.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
MATCH TRACKER – All-Ireland Minor football final Galway V Kerry
September 2, 2018
Pat McDonagh says he has been blackmailed over a number of planning applications
September 2, 2018
Public meeting over proposed expansion of quarry near Claregalway
September 2, 2018
City Lotto player scoops €250,000

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 2, 2018
MATCH TRACKER – All-Ireland Minor football final Galway V Kerry
September 2, 2018
Whitney Sheppard Wins IKF World K1 Title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK