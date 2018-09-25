Carna meeting to discuss tourism strategy for Connemara and Aran Islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Representatives from the tourism industry in Connemara and the Aran Islands will be discussing the Fáilte Ireland strategy for the region at a meeting in Carna today.

The Fáilte Ireland strategy was launched earlier this year following an extensive study of the trends and requirements in the tourism sector west of the Corrib.

The strategy for the future of tourism in Connemara and the Aran Islands was drawn up by an international group of consultants who looked at the industry and its future needs in that region.

The natural traits of the area were highlighted with a focus on integrating them more fully into tourism.

A group was then formed in Connemara and the Aran Islands with the objective of bringing the strategy into practical effect on the ground.

This grouping is a new departure insofar as representatives from the strong traditional areas of tourism in north Connemara are joined up with Gaeltacht and island representatives.

Today’s meeting takes place in the Emigrants Commemorative Centre in Carna which was opened by the Mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh a few months ago – and is expected to be one of the focal points of the new strategy.