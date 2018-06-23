15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Carna exhibition to commemorate modernisation of Connemara fishing boats in 1950s

June 23, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Exhibition commemorating the arrival of newly equipped fishing boats in Connemara in the 1950’s will open in the Carna Emigrants Commemorate Centre this evening.

The Exhibition entitled “From Kilkeel to Carna” centres on what is known as the GAEL LINN scheme which provided the money to modernise boats and assist fishermen in the west Connemara area.

 

As the men in the Gael Linn boats sailed in towards Carna on the evening of the 23rd of June 60 years ago they could see the traditional bonfires of St John Eve lit along the Connemara coast.

It had been a long journey and a far seeing project.

The Irish language organisation, Gael Linn, initiated a scheme giving fishermen access to modern boats fitted with engines.

This was done in Kilkeel in Co Down and fishermen brought their boats by sea to Dublin and from there by Canal until they reached the Shannon.

The Shannon brought them to the Atlantic and they sailed along the west coast to Carna.

The scheme greatly benefited fishermen at that time.

The Exhibition commemorating that event will be held in Carna from 4 until 6 this Saturday evening.

The Exhibition continues between 12. 30 and 2.30 this Sunday afternoon.

