CARI Forensic Accompaniment Service named city volunteer of the year at Mayor’s Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CARI Volunteer Forensic Accompaniment Service has been named as Galway City Council Volunteers of the Year.

The group received the title at the fifteenth annual Mayor’s Awards for Galway city.

Fintan Sweeney won the Arts, Culture, Heritage & Cúrsaí Gaeilge Award in recognition of his contribution with the Galway International Arts Festival.

Liam Curran was honoured with the Residents’ & Local Areas Award for his dedication in leading and supporting the residents in the Whitehall Close Complex.

The Community Service & Social Inclusion Award went to the Eglinton Hotel Direct Provision Accommodation Centre Resident’s Committee.

The Older Volunteer of the Year Award went to Frank Colohan, for his voluntary commitment to the Order of Malta and the St Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union.

The Environmental Sustainability Award went to Friends of Merlin Woods while the Sports Volunteer of the Year Award went to John Daly, in recognition of his work with Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club.

The Children and Youth Support Award went to Cristina Iancu, for her work in the ARD Family Resource Centre.

Finally the Young Volunteer of the Year Award went to Jason Sherlock, in recognition of his voluntary Fundraising activities for a number of Groups within Galway.

Over 80 individuals and groups received certificates from the Mayor in celebration of voluntary activity in community life in the city.

The ceremony was held in the Galmont Hotel last night (Tues) in front of an audience of over 300 people.

Photo: @GalwayCityCo on Twitter