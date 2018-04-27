Captain John Muldoon set for 327th and final appearance in clash with Leinster

Connacht Captain John Muldoon is set to lead his Connacht side out for the final time when they take on Leinster at the Sportsground on Saturday (Kick off 3:05pm). In the process he will make his 327th appearance for his native province having made his debut in October 2003.

The Portumna man is named at his familiar number 8 position alongside flankers Eoin Mc Keon and Jarrad Butler in the clash with the Champions Cup finalists. Lock Gavin Thornbury is named to start against his home province in what will be his 14th appearance of the season. Thornbury starts alongside Quinn Roux with Ultan Dillane named among the replacements.

In the midfield Tom Farrell and Bundee Aki continue their centre partnership, while the back three of full back Tiernan O’Halloran and wingers Matt Healy and Niyi Adeolokun remains unchanged.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the game, Muldoon spoke of the immense challenge that his Connacht side face. “It’s my final time to throw on the green jersey and I just want to do the lads justice before I bow out at the Sportsground. It has actually crept up on me and I have had mixed emotions this week when I have gone into training with the lads.” he said

“It’s been bittersweet getting ready for this game against Leinster. It has built up nicely towards a game against a phenomenal team and they were outstanding in their Champions Cup win over Scarlets again last weekend. It certainly won’t be easy to finish my career against them, but I am looking forward to getting stuck into my last game for my province”, Muldoon added.

#CONvLEI

Kick-off 3:05pm:

(15-9) Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Eoin McKeon, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Capt).

Replacements (16-23): Tom McCartney, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, Eoghan Masterson, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.