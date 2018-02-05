15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Cancer is Galway’s leading cause of death and illness according to life insurance claims

By GBFM News
February 5, 2018

Time posted: 1:54 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cancer is the leading cause of death and illness in Galway according to findings from Irish life Insurance.

The company released its annual claims report which showed that cancer was the biggest cause of life insurance and specified illness claims in Galway in 2017.

Irish Life paid out a total of 6.8 million euro to Galway families in 54 life insurance claims, while 2.7 million euro was paid out for 36 specified illness cover claims.

Heart related conditions were the second leading cause of death in the county.

The average age of death claims in Galway was 57 years while specified illness claims had an average age of 50 years.

Nationally, the report shows that over half of women and 38 per cent of men whose policies were claimed in 2017, died of cancer.

Overall, breast cancer was the leading cause of specified illness claim for women, while prostate cancer was the leading cause for males.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Local Soccer Results
February 5, 2018
230 people caught speeding across the county in last five weeks
February 5, 2018
Galway academic to re-enact political protest at Dublin Castle
February 5, 2018
Major changes approved for Glenlo Abbey Hotel despite objections

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 5, 2018
Local Soccer Results
February 5, 2018
Galway jockey Derek O’Connor lands Irish Gold Cup on board Edwulf
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK