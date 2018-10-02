15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Canadian technology firm to create 150 jobs at Galway base

By GBFM News
October 2, 2018

Time posted: 1:43 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Technology firm SOTI is to create 150 new jobs as it opens a new base in Galway.

The Canadian company which provides mobile device management solutions is expanding into Ireland as it opens its European tech hub.

The firm now has 10 global offices and a workforce that will exceed one thousand employees by the end of 2018.

As part of phase one of the expansion, SOTI will create 50 immediate jobs in Galway with a further 100 roles over the next three years.

The business will make an initial investment of over 20 million euro.

