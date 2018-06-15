15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Canadian Ambassador launches Alcock & Brown Festival in Clifden

By GBFM News
June 15, 2018

Time posted: 4:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Canadian Ambassador to Ireland is in Connemara today to launch the Alcock & Brown 100 Festival.

Next year marks a century since the first non-stop transatlantic flight in history landed in a bog a few kilometres south of Clifden.

Captain John Alcock and Lieutenant Arthur Whitten-Brown set off from Newfoundland in Canada on June 14th 1919 in a modifed bomber.

Over 16 hours later – and after several near-fatal incidents in grueling conditions – they crashed in a bog at Derrygimla near Clifden.

June of next year will mark 100 years since the historic achievement – and a special festival will take place in Connemara to mark the occasion.

Our reporter Mairtín O Catháin is at the launch – he has been speaking to Canadian Ambassador to Ireland, Kevin Vickers about the legacy of Alcock and Brown.

For more on this tune in to FYI Galway at 5…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
