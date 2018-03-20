Canadian Ambassador to Ireland to visit Údarás na Gaeltachta & Connemara today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Canadian Ambassador to Ireland, Kevin Vickers, will visit Údarás na Gaeltachta and several Connemara companies today (20/3/18).

The Ambassador will meet the Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer and Directors of Údarás na Gaeltachta at their offices in na Forbacha along with two Údarás client companies who have Canadian connections.

Representatives from Acadian Seaplants/Arramara Teo. in Cill Chiaráin and Idoman Teo based in Tuar Mhic Éadaigh in County Mayo will make presentations to the Ambassador in the Údarás offices on their company and the progress that they are making.

The Ambassador will then be accompanied on a short visit of Connemara with a visit to the Páirc na Mara proposed marine innovation park site and the Arramara facility in Cill Chiaráin.

The Ambassador will also visit the Emigrants Centre building that is under construction in Carna as well as Ionad Chultúrtha an Phiarsaigh in Ros Muc.

Ambassador Vickers will visit the city later in the week (Thursday 22/3) to attend an Ireland-Canada trade briefing to dicuss Canadian investment in Ireland.

The event is being organised by the Galway Chamber of Commerce, and will feature addresses from a variety of experts and business people.

The event takes place at Galway Chamber, Merchant’s Road at 10.30 on Thursday morning.