Campaigners to gather signatures in city for fresh Stardust inquest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners will be in the city this afternoon to gather signatures for a fresh inquest into the Stardust nightclub deaths.

A major blaze broke out at Stardust in Artane, Dublin on Valentine’s night in 1981, claiming 48 lives.

Local public representatives and families will attend today’s public stalls in Galway and Dublin, calling for a fresh inquest into the incident.

The Stardust Postcard Campaign will gather signatures at Eyre Square from 1.30 until 3.30 this afternoon.

