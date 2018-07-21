15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Campaigners to gather signatures in city for fresh Stardust inquest

By GBFM News
July 21, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners will be in the city this afternoon to gather signatures for a fresh inquest into the Stardust nightclub deaths.

A major blaze broke out at Stardust in Artane, Dublin on Valentine’s night in 1981, claiming 48 lives.

Local public representatives and families will attend today’s public stalls in Galway and Dublin, calling for a fresh inquest into the incident.

The Stardust Postcard Campaign will gather signatures at Eyre Square from 1.30 until 3.30 this afternoon.

