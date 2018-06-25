15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Campaigners for Headford Road upgrade to meet Ministers at Leinster House tomorrow

By GBFM News
June 25, 2018

Time posted: 5:54 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Councillor James Charity will lead a delegation from the N84 Upgrade Campaign to meet with the Minister for Transport at Leinster House tomorrow afternoon. (26/6)

Campaigners will meet Transport Minister Shane Ross and Minister for the Environment Denis Naughton to highlight the condition of the Headford Road/Curraghline as well as present a petition signed by over 1,000 road users.

While Road resurfacing works are currently due to take place on the N84, members of the group say much more needs to be done in order to make the road safe for motorists.

Galway County Council submitted a proposal for road widening and the installation of a hard shoulder in 2015, however the project has not been advanced.

The campaign says official TII figures show the road is currently operating at over 120 per cent capacity.

Cllr Charity says the current state of the road means emergency vehicles cannot effectively attend incidents as motorists are unable to pull in to let them pass.

