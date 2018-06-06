Campaigners against planned Gort gas plant to stage protest at Loughrea council meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners are to hold a protest outside County Council offices in Loughrea tomorrow over a controversial bio-gas plant earmarked for Gort.

The project is being led by Sustainable Bio-Energy Ltd and, if completed, would be one of the largest slurry plants of its kind in the country.

The proposed 22 acre plant would be located on the Kinincha road on the outskirts of Gort.

The Gort Bio Gas Concern Group says it’s not against the idea in principle – but feel the proposed location is too close to the town.

They’ll host a protest at County Offices at Barrack Street in Loughrea tomorrow morning from 10, as a meeting of the Loughrea District gets underway.

Over 150 people attended a public meeting in Gort last month to discuss the plan and assist the public in making submissions.

