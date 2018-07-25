15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Campaign launched to save rural bus stops in Galway

July 25, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A campaign has been launched to save rural bus stops in Galway which have been axed by Bus Eireann.

It follows changes to the firm’s Route 20 from Galway to Dublin which has omitted a number of stops including Kilrickle in Loughrea and Derrydonnell near Oranmore.

Bus Eireann says its Expressway services are not state funded and decisions must be made on a commercial basis.

The National Transport Authority has said it will look at options to try and meet demand in communities affected by the cuts.

Meanwhile, County Councillors recently voted for the local authority to write to Bus Eireann to urge the company to re-instate the stops.

Tune in at 12 to hear Jackie Flannery, a daily commuter from Kilrickle to Athlone who has started a campaign to save the affected bus stops.

