Galway Bay fm newsroom – A campaign to educate the public on the obstacles faced by people with disabilities will launch in the city next week. (26/9)

‘Make Way Day’ is a nationwide initiative which will see local authorities come together with the disability community to promote the rights of those with disabilities.

Mayor of Galway, Niall McNelis, will launch the campaign at a coffee morning at Galway City Museum next Wednesday at 10.30am.

