Camogie Association Announcement of New Liberty Insurance Sponsorship of All-Ireland Camogie Championships

The Camogie Association are delighted to announce that Liberty Insurance has agreed a new sponsorship deal to extend their partnership of the All-Ireland Camogie Championships and Camogie All-Stars Awards by a further three years.

Liberty Insurance first came on board as sponsors of the All-Ireland Camogie Championships in 2013, during which time the competition has experienced huge growth in popularity with both attendances and media coverage growing significantly.

All knockout matches in this year’s All-Ireland Senior Championship will once more be broadcast live on RTÉ beginning with the Quarter-Finals on Saturday August 4th.

The Camogie Association also confirmed today that it will be launching a marketing campaign targeting increasing attendances across the Championship and in particular the All-Ireland Finals in Croke Park on Sunday September 9th with further details of the campaign to be revealed over the coming weeks and months.

Liberty Insurance added to the excitement by announcing that it will run an innovative summer campaign – ‘Camogie Made Me Ready for the Real World’ which will focus on a number of key Camogie players and how their dedication to the sport has helped them throughout every aspect of their lives.