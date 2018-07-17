15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Caltra Man Celebrates 100th Birthday

By Sport GBFM
July 17, 2018

Time posted: 2:46 pm

There was an air of great excitement and celebration as Caltra man Bernie Mannion celebrated his 100th Birthday in the company of his family and many friends in St Francis Nursing Home in Kilkerrin Co Galway. Born in 1918,  Bernie worked in the Agricultural College in Mountbellew and was a fine footballer winning county junior medals with his club.

John Mulligan was there to witness this wonderful occasion and he first spoke to Councillor Desmond Joyce as part of a report into Tom Gilmore’s Programme on Saturday Morning.

 

John then spoke to Bernie’s son Thomas

 

Finally, John spoke to the man himself….

 

The Marquee in St Francis Nursing Home in Kilkerrin where Bernie Mannion celebrated his 100th Birthday on Saturday last.

