Caltra Man Celebrates 100th Birthday

There was an air of great excitement and celebration as Caltra man Bernie Mannion celebrated his 100th Birthday in the company of his family and many friends in St Francis Nursing Home in Kilkerrin Co Galway. Born in 1918, Bernie worked in the Agricultural College in Mountbellew and was a fine footballer winning county junior medals with his club.

John Mulligan was there to witness this wonderful occasion and he first spoke to Councillor Desmond Joyce as part of a report into Tom Gilmore’s Programme on Saturday Morning.

John then spoke to Bernie’s son Thomas

Finally, John spoke to the man himself….