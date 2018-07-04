15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call to prioritise Oughterard footbridge ahead of longer-term roadbridge plan

July 4, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls to prioritise a footbridge for Oughterard, as work begins on environmental reports to progress the longer-term road bridge plan.

It comes as Transport Infrastructure Ireland has sanctioned funding to progress a Natura Impact Statement and an Environmental Impact Assessment for a new roadbridge with associated pedestrain facilities.

The reports are required due to the presence of freshwater pearl mussel and other natural heritage in the Owenriff river.

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv says the wider roadbridge project will take some time due to the environmental complexities.

He’s calling for a pedestrian bridge to be advanced in the meantime to address the serious safety hazard faced by pedestrians.

The Fianna Fail deputy says hundreds of school children cross the bridge on a daily basis on a structure which barely accommodates two passing cars.

He says the footbridge is needed in the short-term, as wider plans for a new roadbridge will carry a significant timeline.

