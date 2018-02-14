Call for investment in GTI to carry out critical upgrade works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Technical Institute in the city says it needs a substantial programme of investment to upgrade its Fr. Griffin Road facility.

GTI is the largest college of Further Education & Training in the west of Ireland.

Its current capacity is 650, with a full-time enrolment in 2017/2018 of over 11 hundred.

The board of GTI says more than half a million euro in critical upgrade works are now urgently needed.

Chairperson of GTI Board of Management, Councillor Niall McNelis says it used to get such funding directly from the Department of Education but has now fallen between two stools