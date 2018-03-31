15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call for immediate action on derelict sites following fire at Corrib Great Southern

By GBFM News
March 31, 2018

Time posted: 10:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council is being urged to take immediate action on derelict sites following a fire at the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel last evening.

Emergency services attended the site on the outskirts of the city for a number of hours following reports of a fire at around 4pm.

It’s understood the fire was not serious and was at ground floor level of the main entrance building.

However, concerns have frequently been raised about anti-social behaviour and arson at the site of the derelict former hotel on the Dublin Road.

Councillor Ollie Crowe says that the city council is being too lenient on the owners of vacant sites and a much stricter line must be taken going forward.

City Councillor Niall McNeilis says incidents like this will keep happening unless the site is fully secured.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
