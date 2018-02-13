Call for government to prioritise beleaguered N59 in National Development Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city councillor is calling on the Government to prioritise the N59 Leenane to Galway city road in the National Development Plan due to be published this week. (16/2)

Councillor Niall McNelis says the N59 connects the heartlands of the Galway Gaeltacht to the rest of Ireland but has been described as one of the worst roads in Ireland.

The national road suffered further damage in recent months due to storm Eleanor.

The National Development Plan will be published on Friday in Sligo and will set out a framework for future public work at local, regional and national levels.

Cllr McNelis says that the road in its current state is having a detrimental effect on the Connemara tourist industry.

Meanwhile, Connemara area councillor Tom Healy says past mistakes made by the state must be rectified to allow an upgrade of the N59.

Issues with the designation of lands in the area as special protection areas have caused problems for residents and the local authority.

Cllr. Healy is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Galway County Council to begin a new planning process in order to advance the upgrade of the road.