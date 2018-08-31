Call for postal services to remain in rural Galway and Roscommon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon T.D is demanding that services offered by post offices continue to be available in rural towns and villages.

Deputy Micheal Fizmaurice says the closure of many post offices in Galway and Roscommon is an “attack on rural Ireland.”

His comments follow a public meeting held in Athleague this week on the rural post office network in Galway and Roscommon.

The Independent TD says the services could be offered in shops and credit unions to ensure that money is still spent in rural areas.

A representative group for areas affected has now been set up to examine ways of saving threathened branches.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says it’s important that postal services are made available to fuel local businesses.

A former Communications Minister says more government services should be put into post offices to protect the remaining network.

Fianna Fáil says the closure of 159 services is unacceptable and will disproportionately affect the elderly and vulnerable within the community.

But An Post says they are necessary to secure the future of the network.

Former Communications Minister Eamon Ryan says additional services should be allocated to the post offices.