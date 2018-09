Galway Bay fm newsroom – A formal appeal against a decision to allow the development of a new hospice facility at Merlin Park in the city, has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

Last month, the city council granted planning permission for the development which would include a new daycare and residential unit.

However that decision is now the subject of an appeal to the higher planning authority.

