Call for joint approach in bid to tackle student anti-social behaviour

By GBFM News
September 25, 2018

Time posted: 3:52 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for immediate action to tackle public order issues among students.

Councillor Colette Connolly has raised concerns following reports of crowd control issues at Lower Abbeygate Street this week as students entered a nightclub.

She says “heavily intoxicated” students blocked the public footpath and were walking out onto the road – endangering their own safety and that of motorists.

The Independent councillor is calling on the city’s third-level institutions, Gardaí and the city council to co-operate to tackle the issue of excessive drinking among students.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
