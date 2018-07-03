15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Call for immediate measures to tackle speeding on N65 near Kilmeen Cross

By GBFM News
July 3, 2018

Time posted: 9:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is being urged to take immediate action to tackle dangerous speeding along a stretch of the N65 off Kilmeen Cross.

The junction is the point where the N65 turns off towards Portumna, coming out of Loughrea town.

The Kilmeen Cross Action Group claims speeding and dangerous overtaking have become increasingly common occurances along the ‘Bog Road’.

Local campaigners have long sought the installation of lighting at Kilmeen Cross – but have so far been unsuccessful in their bid to secure the safety measure.

However, realignment and resurfacing works are due to be carried out at the junction later this year.

Campaigners are now asking the council to immediately introduce safety measures along the ‘Bog Road’ on the N65 just past the crossroads.

More at 10

