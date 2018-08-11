15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Music - Saturday Night

Music - Saturday Night

Call for Galway’s local authorities to take action over unspent rural development funding

By GBFM News
August 11, 2018

Time posted: 5:47 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 180-thousand euro in rural development funding in Galway remains unspent.

That’s according to Roscommon-Galway TD Eugene Murphy who says that nationally 3.5 million euro has not been spent.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says the government is failing to ensure the delivery of important projects while communities are crying out for investment.

He has called on the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring to liaise with local authorites and insist that if the money is not spent it must be returned to the Department for redistribution.

Deputy Murphy says communities cannot prosper without this funding.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Minors Book Place In All-Ireland Football Final
Sunday – Live from Holy Family Church Mervue to Celebrate 50th Anniversary
August 11, 2018
Council gives go-ahead for Gort houses
August 11, 2018
Irish Water says supply will not be restored to Knocknacarra until this evening
August 11, 2018
Major water outages affecting Knocknacarra area of city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 11, 2018
Galway Minors Book Place In All-Ireland Football Final
August 11, 2018
All-Ireland Minor And Senior Football Semi-Final Match Tracker
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK