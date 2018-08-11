Call for Galway’s local authorities to take action over unspent rural development funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 180-thousand euro in rural development funding in Galway remains unspent.

That’s according to Roscommon-Galway TD Eugene Murphy who says that nationally 3.5 million euro has not been spent.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says the government is failing to ensure the delivery of important projects while communities are crying out for investment.

He has called on the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring to liaise with local authorites and insist that if the money is not spent it must be returned to the Department for redistribution.

Deputy Murphy says communities cannot prosper without this funding.