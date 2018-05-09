15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call for €1m Ballyglunin bridge replacement fund to be spent on greenway

By GBFM News
May 9, 2018

Time posted: 4:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners are calling for 1 million euro earmarked for the restoration of the iconic Ballyglunin railway bridge to instead be spent on the development of a Greenway.

It follows recent reports that the bridge, which was removed last year as part of a road widening project, will not be replaced ‘anytime soon’.

The Western Rail Trail Campaign believes €1.2m previously set aside should instead be used on a walking and cycling bridge across the N63.

The group is working to preserve the alignment of the closed rail line between Athenry and Collooney in Co. Sligo through the creation of a greenway.

