Call for directly elected Mayor of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A directly elected Mayor of Galway would mean voters have the power to effect change in the city.

That’s according to Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton.

Deputy Naughton says the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made a proposal to hold a plebiscite on a directly elected Mayor for Galway next year.

It’s understood her party leader made the proposal in a letter to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

The proposal is part of a package to extend the Confidence and Supply arrangement which copper-fastens the lifetime of the current Government.

Tune in at 11 to hear more from Deputy Naughton …