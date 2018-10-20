15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call for county council to withdraw backing from proposed Carraroe sewerage plant

By GBFM News
October 20, 2018

Time posted: 5:49 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara councillor says it’s unacceptable ‘in this day and age’ that the County Council would support a proposed sewerage treatment plant in Carraroe.

Councillor Noel Thomas claims the facility – earmarked for Sruthán Pier – would be a primary treatment plant, meaning it would only process solid waste.

He told this weeks meeting of the Connemara municipal district that such a move is not sufficient to address existing environmental issues.

He likened it to throwing rubbish over a wall – the appearance of doing something, while failing to make the investment needed for a sustainable solution.

Councillor Thomas suggested that Irish Water be told to start the process from scratch until a viable option is put on the table.

Councillor Thomas says the current plan is unacceptable and Irish Water should be held to the same standards as everyone else.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
