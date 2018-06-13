15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Call for clampdown on anti-social behaviour in Crowe Street Gort

By GBFM News
June 13, 2018

Time posted: 5:29 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Crowe Street in Gort is becoming a ‘living nightmare’.

That’s according to local Fianna Fail councillor Gerry Finnerty who says 90 percent of the town’s recent local neighbourhood watch meetings are taken up with concerns surrounding Crowe Street, dumping and horses.

Councillor Finnerty told a meeting of Loughrea Municipal District that he has received representations from residents who say ‘the kids are playing on the road, while a horse is on the green’.

Councillor Finnerty told officials CCTV cameras need to be used more smartly and questioned if all cameras are working properly.

Tenancy Enforcement Officer Evan Molloy reassured members that all cameras are working in Gort and acknowledged there was an issue which has now been resolved.

He told the meeting that since CCTV was installed at Crowe Street in early 2016, a marked reduction has been observed in anti-social behaviour incidents.

Mr. Molloy stressed that if breaches are identified, tenants will be dealt with.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
WCB Galway host white collar boxing event in aid of Blood Bike West in the Clayton Hotel
June 13, 2018
Salthill prom and Toft carparks to close due to orange weather warning
June 13, 2018
Galway TD demands Government ramp up recruitment to Rural Social Scheme
June 13, 2018
City public meeting on Fossil Free Futures

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 13, 2018
WCB Galway host white collar boxing event in aid of Blood Bike West in the Clayton Hotel
June 13, 2018
2018/19 Challenge Cup pool draw explained
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK