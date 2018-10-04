15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

Call for CEOs of Galways local authorities to issue strong statement on Galway 2020 at high-level meeting

By GBFM News
October 4, 2018

Time posted: 5:52 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor believes it’s vital that the CEOs of both of Galway’s local authorities come out with a strong statement tomorrow on Galway 2020.

It’s as a meeting to set to take place with a number of cultural organisations to discuss a range of concerns, including funding cuts, delays and issues surrounding communications.

Councillor Mike Cubbard believes greater communication is crucial to moving the project forward in a positive direction.

He says while he’s slow to say the Galway 2020 project is failing, it does need significant work – but he’s confident that work can be done over the next 12 months.

Councillor Cubbard says Galway is more than capable of pulling off a huge spectacle.

Meanwhile, Councillor Pearce Flannery – who previously sat on the board of Galway 2020 as Mayor – believes recent high-profile departures are not necessarily a bad thing.

He says the newly appointed CEO will drive forward a newly invigorated project – and believes it’s a good week for Galway 2020.

Councillor Flannery is confident significant work will be done in the coming weeks to dispel a lot of the recent negative coverage.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Cultural organisations to meet councils’ CEOs over Galway 2020 concerns
October 4, 2018
Cultural organisations to meet councils’ CEOs over Galway 2020 concerns
October 4, 2018
Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages to host silent protest
October 4, 2018
Galway Minister to open public event on marine planning

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 4, 2018
Butler returns for Connacht as Friend makes four changes for trip to Ulster
October 4, 2018
Big clashes in store as Women’s Super League gets underway while Warriors face Demons in Cork
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK