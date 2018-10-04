Call for CEOs of Galways local authorities to issue strong statement on Galway 2020 at high-level meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor believes it’s vital that the CEOs of both of Galway’s local authorities come out with a strong statement tomorrow on Galway 2020.

It’s as a meeting to set to take place with a number of cultural organisations to discuss a range of concerns, including funding cuts, delays and issues surrounding communications.

Councillor Mike Cubbard believes greater communication is crucial to moving the project forward in a positive direction.

He says while he’s slow to say the Galway 2020 project is failing, it does need significant work – but he’s confident that work can be done over the next 12 months.

Councillor Cubbard says Galway is more than capable of pulling off a huge spectacle.

Meanwhile, Councillor Pearce Flannery – who previously sat on the board of Galway 2020 as Mayor – believes recent high-profile departures are not necessarily a bad thing.

He says the newly appointed CEO will drive forward a newly invigorated project – and believes it’s a good week for Galway 2020.

Councillor Flannery is confident significant work will be done in the coming weeks to dispel a lot of the recent negative coverage.