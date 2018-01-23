Call for more farm safety awareness workshops for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Teagasc and the Health and Safety Authority are being urged to provide more farm safety seminars across Galway.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says increased awareness could prevent serious injuries and deaths on local farms.

It comes as a new study in the Irish Medical Journal highlights the need for improved safety practices in the agricultural sector.

Between 2009 and 2015, 296 people lost their lives in workplace accidents, 138 of which were farmers.