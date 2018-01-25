15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call for extra bed capacity at UHG Psychiatric Department

By GBFM News
January 25, 2018

Time posted: 10:40 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE needs to increase capacity at the High Observation Unit in the Department of Psychiatry at University Hospital Galway.

That’s according to Galway West T.D Éamon Ó Cuív, who says that despite increasing demand at the unit since 2015, bed capacity has not increased.

The Fianna Fáil T.D says the lack of capacity is causing distress to patients and their families.

Deputy Ó Cuív wants Health Minister Simon Harris to sanction extra bed capacity at the High Observation Unit at UHG and provide the necessary staff.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
